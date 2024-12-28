Fantasy Football
Charlie Jones headshot

Charlie Jones Injury: Will not play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

Jones (groin) is listed as inactive for Saturday's matchup with the Broncos.

Jones' absence will mark his eighth straight game missed due to a groin injury. While he drew a questionable designation for the contest, he will ultimately not be able to play through it. As a result, Khalil Herbert and Isaiah Williams will continue to serve as the punt and kick returners for Cincinnati.

