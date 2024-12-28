Charlie Jones Injury: Will not play Saturday
Jones (groin) is listed as inactive for Saturday's matchup with the Broncos.
Jones' absence will mark his eighth straight game missed due to a groin injury. While he drew a questionable designation for the contest, he will ultimately not be able to play through it. As a result, Khalil Herbert and Isaiah Williams will continue to serve as the punt and kick returners for Cincinnati.
