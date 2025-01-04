Fantasy Football
Charlie Jones headshot

Charlie Jones Injury: Won't play against Pittsburgh

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 4, 2025

Jones (groin) is inactive for Saturday's game against the Steelers.

Jones was limited in practice all week due to a groin injury, and it appears he hasn't progressed enough in his recovery to play in Saturday's regular-season finale. He'll end the regular season with one catch for five yards across eight games. Kendric Pryor and Isaiah Williams will serve as Cincinnati's return options on kickoffs and punts due to Jones' absence.

Charlie Jones
Cincinnati Bengals
More Stats & News
