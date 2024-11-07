Charlie Jones Injury: Won't play vs. Baltimore

Jones (groin) is inactive for Thursday night's game against the Ravens.

Jones has been listed as a DNP all week due to a groin injury, and as a result, the 2023 fourth-round pick will be sidelined for a second straight game. His next chance at suiting up will be Week 11 against the Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 17. With Jones inactive, Chase Brown and Trenton Irwin will likely serve as the kick and punt returners, respectively, for the Bengals on Thursday.