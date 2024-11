Jones (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Sunday will be Jones' third straight missed contest. He hasn't caught a pass since the Week 1 opener. With Tee Higgins (quadriceps) tentatively expected to play against Los Angeles, Trenton Irwin and Jermaine Burton will head back to the bench for the Bengals.