Charlie Jones Injury: Won't suit up Sunday
Jones (groin) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Steelers.
Jones was limited Wednesday and Thursday before not practicing Friday and drawing a doubtful tag. The second-year wideout has played a limited offensive role this season but has been Cincinnati's top kick returner over the last four weeks. In Jones' absence, rookie Jermaine Burton may get more kick-return opportunities.
