Charlie Jones headshot

Charlie Jones Injury: Won't suit up Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 1, 2024

Jones (groin) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

Jones was limited Wednesday and Thursday before not practicing Friday and drawing a doubtful tag. The second-year wideout has played a limited offensive role this season but has been Cincinnati's top kick returner over the last four weeks. In Jones' absence, rookie Jermaine Burton may get more kick-return opportunities.

Charlie Jones
Cincinnati Bengals
