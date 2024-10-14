Charlie Jones News: Light role on offense in Week 6

Jones didn't draw a target on either of his two snaps on offense and returned a kickoff for 31 yards and three punts for 13 yards in Sunday's 17-7 win over the Giants.

Jones hasn't been targeted since Week 1 and has now played five snaps on offense or fewer in each of the past five games. Though he appears to be an injury or two away from carving out a meaningful role at receiver, Jones' standing as the Bengals' top kickoff and punt returner will allow him to remain active on game days.