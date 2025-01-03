Charlie Kolar Injury: Activated from injured reserve
The Ravens activated Kolar (forearm) from injured reserve Friday.
Kolar remains listed as questionable, but this move would suggest he's going to play in Saturday's game against the Browns, as the Ravens try to hold onto the AFC North title. Kolar is recovering from a broken forearm suffered in practiced ahead of Week 13, and he's missed the required four contests while on injured reserve.
