Charlie Kolar Injury: Designated to return

Kolar (forearm) was designated to return from injured reserve Monday.

Kolar has missed the Ravens' last four games after fracturing his forearm in the Week 12 win over the Chargers. However, he was designated to return Monday and now has 21 days to be added to Baltimore's active roster before reverting to IR. Kolar's practice participation throughout the week will likely offer the best insight into whether he will be able to return for the Ravens' Week 18 matchup against the Browns.