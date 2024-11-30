Fantasy Football
Charlie Kolar Injury: Goes on IR due to broken forearm

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 30, 2024 at 7:44pm

The Ravens placed Kolar (forearm) on injured reserve Saturday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Kolar broke his forearm in the fourth quarter of the Ravens' 30-23 win over the Chargers this past Monday. The third-year tight end will be forced to miss at least the next four regular-season games, making Week 18 against the Browns on Sunday, Jan. 5 the earliest he can return.

