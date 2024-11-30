Charlie Kolar Injury: Goes on IR due to broken forearm
The Ravens placed Kolar (forearm) on injured reserve Saturday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Kolar broke his forearm in the fourth quarter of the Ravens' 30-23 win over the Chargers this past Monday. The third-year tight end will be forced to miss at least the next four regular-season games, making Week 18 against the Browns on Sunday, Jan. 5 the earliest he can return.
