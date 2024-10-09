Charlie Kolar Injury: Limited practice Wednesday

Kolar (toe) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday.

Kolar scored his first touchdown of the season in Week 5 against the Bengals, and while he emerged from that game slightly banged up, the third-string tight end still has two opportunities to return to full practice participation and avoid the Week 6 injury report before the Ravens host the Commanders on Sunday. Even if he plays without limitations, Kolar will still have less fantasy appeal than teammates Isaiah Likely and Mark Andrews.