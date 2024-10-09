Fantasy Football
Charlie Kolar headshot

Charlie Kolar Injury: Limited practice Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 9, 2024

Kolar (toe) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday.

Kolar scored his first touchdown of the season in Week 5 against the Bengals, and while he emerged from that game slightly banged up, the third-string tight end still has two opportunities to return to full practice participation and avoid the Week 6 injury report before the Ravens host the Commanders on Sunday. Even if he plays without limitations, Kolar will still have less fantasy appeal than teammates Isaiah Likely and Mark Andrews.

Charlie Kolar
Baltimore Ravens
