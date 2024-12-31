Charlie Kolar Injury: Not limited in return to practice

Kolar (forearm) was a full participant in practice Tuesday.

Kolar was designated to return to practice Monday after spending Baltimore's past four games on IR. Head coach John Harbaugh stated Monday that the team is hopeful the third-year tight end will be able to be activated ahead of Saturday's matchup versus Cleveland, and Kolar's full participation Tuesday is a good sign that he will indeed be able to play. If he does suit up Saturday, Kolar will likely work as the team's third tight end behind Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely.