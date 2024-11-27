Charlie Kolar Injury: Nursing broken arm
Kolar suffered a broken arm during Monday's game against the Chargers, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Kolar was able to finish the game after breaking his arm early in the fourth quarter, but he's understandably expected to miss at least the next four weeks as he recovers. In his absence, Mark Andrews could be asked to take on more blocking duties than he has in recent weeks.
