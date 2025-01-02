Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Charlie Kolar headshot

Charlie Kolar Injury: Questionable for Week 18

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 2, 2025 at 3:52pm

Kolar (forearm) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against Cleveland.

Kolar was designated to return from injured reserve Tuesday, and he's been a full participant in practice all week. If he's activated off IR ahead of Saturday's regular-season finale, he would serve as the Ravens' No. 3 tight end behind Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely. Prior to his forearm injury, Kolar registered nine catches (on 11 targets) for 131 yards and one touchdown across 12 games.

Charlie Kolar
Baltimore Ravens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now