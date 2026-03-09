Charlie Kolar headshot

Charlie Kolar News: Agrees to three-year deal with LAC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Kolar agreed to a three-year, $24 million contract with the Chargers on Monday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Once Kolar's deal is made official Wednesday at the start of the new league year, he will become the league's highest-paid blocking tight end, per Garafolo. The deal includes $17 million in guaranteed money. Perhaps the Chargers see some untapped pass-catching potential in Kolar, who had just 30 catches across four regular seasons with the Ravens while being working behind Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely.

Charlie Kolar
Los Angeles Chargers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Charlie Kolar See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Charlie Kolar See More
Dynasty Fantasy Football League Strategy for 2026: Eight Players to Buy or Sell
NFL
Dynasty Fantasy Football League Strategy for 2026: Eight Players to Buy or Sell
Author Image
Mario Puig
5 days ago
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 18 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 18 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
62 days ago
DFS Sunday Night Football Breakdown: Steelers vs. Ravens
NFL
DFS Sunday Night Football Breakdown: Steelers vs. Ravens
Author Image
Mario Puig
64 days ago
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 17 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 17 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
70 days ago
Box Score Breakdown: Week 16 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
Box Score Breakdown: Week 16 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
77 days ago