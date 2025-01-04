Fantasy Football
Charlie Kolar headshot

Charlie Kolar News: Good to go Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 4, 2025

Kolar (forearm) is active for Saturday's Week 18 matchup against Cleveland.

If he gets into the game, as expected, Kolar will see his first action since he broke his forearm Week 12 against the Chargers. Prior to the injury, the third-year pro had been working as a special teams stalwart while also serving as Baltimore's third tight end behind Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely.

