Charlie Kolar News: Held to one catch in win

Kolar hauled in his lone target for a 14-yard gain while playing 21 of the Ravens' 59 offensive snaps in Monday's 41-31 win over the Buccaneers.

Kolar remains third on the depth chart at tight end behind Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely, but the Iowa State product has held a fairly consistent role of late. His snap share has ranged between 27 and 43 percent over each of the last five contests, with Kolar producing a 5-108-1 receiving line on six targets during that stretch.