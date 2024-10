Kolar was not targeted on 22 snaps Sunday against the Commanders.

Kolar was unable to follow up his impressive Week 5 outing as he did not see a single target in the win. He played a similar number of snaps that he did against the Bengals and has a 27 percent snap share on the year. Baltimore uses tight end personnel as much as any team in the league but Kolar is still firmly behind Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely in the pecking order.