Kolar was not targeted on 18 snaps against the Bills on Sunday night.

Kolar continues to have a role as a blocker as he's played at least a third of Baltimore's snaps on offense in back-to-back weeks, but his usage in the passing game is minimal. Isaiah Likely and Mark Andrews are struggling to draw targets, so it stands to reason that Kolar also isn't getting much work in that facet of the game. The Ravens face the Bengals on the road Week 5.