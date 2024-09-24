Charlie Kolar: Playing time ticks up Sunday

Kolar played a season-high 26 snaps Sunday against the Cowboys and recorded a 30-yard reception.

Baltimore went heavy on the run game Sunday in Dallas with 45 of 63 plays coming on the ground. That game script makes sense to bump up Kolar's usage as he's the best blocker in the tight end room while Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely are more renowned for their pass-catching chops. Kolar made the most of his one target by turning it into a 30-yard gain but his skill set won't scale up into a significant pass-catching role without an injury elsewhere in the tight end room. Baltimore hosts Buffalo on Sunday Night Football in Week 4.