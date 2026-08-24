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Charlie Smyth News: Saints add kicking competition

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 25, 2026 at 3:18pm

The Saints signed Daniel Carlson to a contract Monday, and Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports that the move indicates that Smythe may not be New Orleans' kicker for the upcoming season.

Smythe joined New Orleans in 2024 through the International Player Pathway and took over as the team's kicker over the final five games of the 2025 regular season, going 12-for-16 on field-goal attempts and 13-for-13 on extra-point tries. However, Smythe was unable to separate himself from Tanner Brown in the kicking competition in training camp, and the Saints have elected add Carlson into the mix. The Saints should confirm who their kicker is for the regular season following Friday's preseason finale against the Cowboys.

Charlie Smyth
New Orleans Saints
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