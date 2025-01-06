Charlie Smyth News: Sticking around with New Orleans
The Saints signed Smyth to a reserve/future contract Monday.
Smyth signed with the Saints as a qualifying international player in late March, but he didn't manage to make the 53-man roster after injuring his groin in late August. He stuck around on the practice squad but wasn't elevated for a single game during the 2024 regular season. Smyth will have an opportunity to compete with Blake Grupe for the kicking duties for 2025 during OTAs and training camp.
