Charlie Woerner headshot

Charlie Woerner Injury: Doesn't practice Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 13, 2024

Woerner (concussion) didn't practice Wednesday.

Woerner appears to have sustained a concussion in the Falcons' Week 10 loss to the Saints, despite playing 54 total snaps (36 offensive and 18 on special teams). He will likely need to upgrade to limited work either Thursday or Friday in order to play in Sunday's matchup against the Broncos. Regardless of his practice participation throughout the week, Woerner must clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol in order to suit up in Week 11.

Charlie Woerner
Atlanta Falcons
