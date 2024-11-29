Charlie Woerner News: Good to go vs. Chargers
Woerner (concussion) does not have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Chargers.
Woerner was sidelined for the Falcons' Week 11 contest against the Broncos due to a concussion. He was limited to start the week Wednesday, but he finished with two consecutive full practices and has cleared the league's five-step concussion protocols ahead of Sunday's contest. Woerner will reclaim his role as the Falcons' No. 2 tight end Sunday behind starter Kyle Pitts.
