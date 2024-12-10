Fantasy Football
Charlie Woerner

Charlie Woerner News: Notches fourth reception of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

December 10, 2024

Woerner recorded an 11-yard reception while playing 35 of the Falcons' 74 snaps on offense in Sunday's 42-21 loss to the Vikings.

Though starter Kyle Pitts (58 snaps) paced Atlanta tight ends in playing time after seeing his snap share dip to 39 percent during the Week 13 loss to the Chargers, Woerner's 35 snaps still placed him comfortably ahead of Ross Dwelley (nine snaps) for second among the position group. Woerner brings most of his value to the Falcons as a blocker, though he contributed his fourth reception of the season Sunday.

Charlie Woerner
Atlanta Falcons
More Stats & News
