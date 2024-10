Ward is considered day-to-day with a knee injury, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Ward didn't play in the San Francisco's Week 6 win over the Seahawks after sustaining a knee injury the week prior, but it appears a return to the field could be on the horizon. The seventh-year pro's participation in practice next week will provide the best indication of his potential availability in Week 7, when the 49ers host the Chiefs.