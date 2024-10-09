Charvarius Ward Injury: Iffy for Thursday

Ward (knee) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Seahawks.

Ward saw his typical workload in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals, so it's not clear when he suffered the injury, although he did deal with knee issues earlier in the season. After logging a DNP on Monday, the veteran corner was able to log back-to-back limited practice sessions, likely putting him on the right side of questionable for TNF. However, clarity likely won't come until San Francisco releases its inactive list 90 minutes before kickoff.