Despite being in concussion protocol Monday morning, Ward played 100 percent of the Colts' defensive snaps in Week 1, recording six total tackles. The veteran corner signed a three-year, $60 million deal with Indianapolis this past offseason after spending the last three years of his career with the 49ers, earning second-team All-Pro honors in 2023. His practice participation throughout the week will likely serve as the best indication of whether he can suit up for a Week 2 matchup against the Broncos on Sunday.