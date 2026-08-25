Charvarius Ward Injury: Returns to practice Tuesday
Ward (back) is back participating in individual drills at practice Tuesday, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Ward dealt with back tightness during the offseason and has continued to battle it this summer, causing him to miss the past couple weeks of action. The Colts will now aim to get Ward ready for the regular-season opener 19 days from now on Sept. 13 against the Ravens. Ward is expected to bookend Sauce Gardner at cornerback for Indianapolis.
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