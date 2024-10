Ward (knee) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice session, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Ward bruised his knee during the 49ers' 24-23 loss to the Cardinals on Sunday. He was listed as a DNP in Monday's estimated practice report, but he managed to see the field during Tuesday's session. Barring any setbacks, Ward should be good to go for Thursday's NFC West clash against Seattle.