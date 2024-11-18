Fantasy Football
Charvarius Ward News: Back with team Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 18, 2024

Ward (personal) returned to the 49ers on Monday, David Lombardi of The San Francisco Standard reports.

The starting cornerback missed the last two games following the recent passing of his one-year-old daughter. Ward's return should put him on track to play in Week 12 against the Packers. The seventh-year pro has 35 tackles (26 solo) and five passes defensed in seven games this season.

