Charvarius Ward News: Fives tackles against Bears
Ward finished Sunday's 38-13 win over Chicago with five tackles (four solo).
Ward tied Talanoa Hufanga and Malik Mustapha (chest) for the second-most tackles on the 49ers on Sunday behind De'Vondre Campbell (seven). Ward has registered 10 tackles (six solo) in his two games back since his three-game absence while he was away from the team attending to a personal matter.
