Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Charvarius Ward headshot

Charvarius Ward News: No timeline to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 7, 2024 at 9:34am

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday that a return date for Ward (personal) has not been discussed, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Ward has been away from the team since its game versus the Cowboys in Week 8 due to a serious personal matter, and the 49ers are showing him grace as he takes time to work through it. He'll decide for himself if and when to return to football activities this season.

Charvarius Ward
San Francisco 49ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now