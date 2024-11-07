Charvarius Ward News: No timeline to return
Coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday that a return date for Ward (personal) has not been discussed, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Ward has been away from the team since its game versus the Cowboys in Week 8 due to a serious personal matter, and the 49ers are showing him grace as he takes time to work through it. He'll decide for himself if and when to return to football activities this season.
