Charvarius Ward News: Out for Sunday
Ward (personal) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Buccaneers, David Lombardi of The San Francisco Standard reports.
Ward has stepped away from the team as he continues to deal with a serious personal situation, so missing Sunday's contest comes as no surprise. Rock Ya-Sin and Darrell Luter will likely see increased work in the 49ers' secondary until Ward returns.
