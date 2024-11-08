Fantasy Football
Charvarius Ward headshot

Charvarius Ward News: Out for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 8, 2024 at 2:17pm

Ward (personal) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Buccaneers, David Lombardi of The San Francisco Standard reports.

Ward has stepped away from the team as he continues to deal with a serious personal situation, so missing Sunday's contest comes as no surprise. Rock Ya-Sin and Darrell Luter will likely see increased work in the 49ers' secondary until Ward returns.

Charvarius Ward
San Francisco 49ers
