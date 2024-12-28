Charvarius Ward News: Questionable to play Monday

Ward (personal) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against Detroit, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Ward missed three games earlier in the season while attending to a personal matter. He's played in the 49ers' last four games, and over that span he has accumulated 16 tackles (nine solo) and two pass defenses. Isaac Yiadom would likely serve as the 49ers' second starting outside corner opposite Renardo Green if Ward is unable to play Monday.