Charvarius Ward News: Won't play Week 11

Ward (personal) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Ward will miss a second straight game due to the recent passing of his one-year-old daughter. It's unclear how long he'll be away from the team, but Ward's next chance at playing will be Week 12 against the Packers on Sunday, Nov. 24. In Ward's absence, Renardo Green will step up as the second starting corner alongside Isaac Yiadom.