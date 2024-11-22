Charvarius Ward News: Won't return in Week 12

Ward (personal) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Packers, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Ward spent the last three weeks away from the team mourning the loss of his one-year-old daughter and is now set to miss Sunday's matchup in Green Bay as he eases back into action, per David Lombardi of SFStandard.com. While Ward remains sidelined in Week 12, San Francisco's top outside cornerbacks will likely be Isaac Yiadom and Renardo Green.