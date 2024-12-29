Charvarius Ward News: Won't suit up Monday

Ward (personal) has been ruled out for Monday's Week 17 game against Detroit, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Ward first appeared on the injury report Saturday when he didn't practice due to a personal matter, and he's now been ruled out for Monday Night Football. Per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan suggested Saturday that the cause of Ward's absence is positive rather than negative. Isaac Yiadom could start Monday in Ward's stead.