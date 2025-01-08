Charvarius Ward News: Zero INTs during 2024 season
Ward finished the 2024 season with 54 tackles (38 solo) and seven pass breakups across 12 games.
After logging a league-leading 23 pass breakups, including five interceptions, during the 2023 campaign, Ward played five fewer games in 2024 and failed to record a single interception. He missed time with hamstring, knee and personal issues. Ward was a second-team All-Pro selection last season and is now slated for unrestricted free agency in March while coming off what most would consider a down year. Ward will turn 29 years old in May. His ordinary season and missed time will likely cost him some money on his next contract.
