Chase Bisontis Injury: Placed on injured reserve
The Cardinals placed Bisontis (knee) on injured reserve Saturday.
Bisontis suffered a season-ending MCL tear during Thursday's preseason win over the Raiders. The rookie second-round pick was close to overtaking Isaiah Adams for the starting right guard position on the Cardinals' offensive line. Now the 22-year-old will need to wait until 2027 for a shot at regular-season NFL action.
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