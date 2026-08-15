Chase Bisontis headshot

Chase Bisontis Injury: Placed on injured reserve

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 3:19pm

The Cardinals placed Bisontis (knee) on injured reserve Saturday.

Bisontis suffered a season-ending MCL tear during Thursday's preseason win over the Raiders. The rookie second-round pick was close to overtaking Isaiah Adams for the starting right guard position on the Cardinals' offensive line. Now the 22-year-old will need to wait until 2027 for a shot at regular-season NFL action.

Chase Bisontis
Arizona Cardinals
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