Chase Bisontis Injury: Suffers torn MCL
Bisontis tore his MCL during Thursday night's preseason game against the Raiders, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The rookie second-rounder was potentially ready to usurp Isaiah Adams for the starting right guard job. Bisontis will have surgery next week and may miss his entire rookie season as he recovers from the injury. While there is a chance for the 22-year-old to return before the end of the season, the Cardinals' offensive line will have to operate without him for the majority of the 2026 campaign, at minimum.
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