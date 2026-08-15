Chase Bisontis headshot

Chase Bisontis Injury: To be placed on IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Head coach Mike LaFleur said Saturday that Bisontis (knee) will be placed on injured reserve, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Bisontis tore the MCL in his left knee during the Cardinals' preseason win over the Raiders on Thursday. His impending placement on injured reserve will end his season, and the rookie second-rounder will shift his focus toward rehab and being fully healthy for the start of the 2027 campaign. Isaiah Adams is poised to serve as the Cardinals' starter at right guard in Bisontis' absence.

Chase Bisontis
Arizona Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chase Bisontis See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chase Bisontis See More
2026 Offensive Line Rankings: Season Outlooks, Analysis & More
NFL
2026 Offensive Line Rankings: Season Outlooks, Analysis & More
Author Image
Dan Fornek
4 days ago
2026 NFL Mock Draft: Two-Round Final Mock
NFL
2026 NFL Mock Draft: Two-Round Final Mock
Author Image
Mario Puig
115 days ago
AI Projections for the 2026 NFL Draft Rounds 1-3
NFL
AI Projections for the 2026 NFL Draft Rounds 1-3
Author Image
Christopher Boan
121 days ago
2026 NFL Mock Draft: First-Round Picks, Analysis and Fantasy Football Impact
NFL
2026 NFL Mock Draft: First-Round Picks, Analysis and Fantasy Football Impact
Author Image
Jim Coventry
134 days ago
2026 NFL Mock Draft Simulator: Free Summary + Grades
NFL
2026 NFL Mock Draft Simulator: Free Summary + Grades
Author Image
Max Staley
137 days ago