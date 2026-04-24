Chase Bisontis headshot

Chase Bisontis News: Lands with Cardinals in Round 2

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2026 at 4:25pm

The Cardinals selected Bisontis in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 34th overall.

Bisontis (6-foot-5, 315 pounds) was a three-year starter at Texas A&M, boasting rare starting experience for a soon-to-be 22-year-old, and he could challenge Isaiah Adams for the starting RG gig early in his career. Arizona inked Isaac Seumalo to a three-year contract in free agency, solidifying the team's LG spot, so the selection of Bisontis further firms up the interior O-line to the benefit of No. 3 overall pick Jeremiyah Love.

Chase Bisontis
Arizona Cardinals
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