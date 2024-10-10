Chase Brown Injury: Added to injury report

Brown was added to the injury report Thursday as a limited practice participant due to a quadriceps injury, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

With Zack Moss recovering from a foot injury, there's been some thought Brown could take on a huge workload this Sunday against the Giants. That's still a possibility, only now there's another variable. The Bengals' No. 3 running back, Trayveon Williams, has largely been a special teams player throughout his six-year pro career.