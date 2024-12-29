Fantasy Football
Chase Brown headshot

Chase Brown Injury: Could play in Week 18

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 29, 2024

Brown, who is dealing with a right ankle sprain, has a chance to play next weekend against the Steelers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Brown was hurt during Saturday's 30-24 overtime win over the Broncos, but according to Rapoport, the running back's ankle injury is not considered major. Added context regarding Brown's Week 18 status will arrive once the Bengals resume practice, but in the event that he's limited or out versus Pittsburgh, Khalil Herbert would be next in line for work in Cincinnati's backfield.

Chase Brown
Cincinnati Bengals
More Stats & News
