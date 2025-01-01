Chase Brown Injury: Not practicing
Brown (ankle) isn't practicing Wednesday, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.
Brown also missed a walk-through practice Tuesday, after injuring his ankle late in the fourth quarter of an eventual overtime win over the Broncos on Saturday. Khalil Herbert played every snap on offense after Brown's departure and could now get a big workload this Saturday against Pittsburgh if Brown doesn't play.
