Chase Brown Injury: Officially inactive Saturday

Brown (ankle) is inactive for Saturday's game at Pittsburgh.

Brown suffered a right ankle sprain near the end of regulation of last Saturday's overtime win versus the Broncos. Despite the running back not practicing during Week 18 prep, there was some hope that he'd be available this Saturday, as offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher noted to Ben Baby of ESPN.com on Monday. Officially listed as questionable, Brown's availability was subject to a game-day decision, per Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer via coach Zac Taylor. During his pregame warmup, Brown's right ankle was heavily taped, per Bridget Condon of NFL Network, but his attempts to cut on the ankle seemingly didn't go well, according to Condon. With his lack of availability now confirmed for Saturday's contest, Brown will hand off the Bengals backfield to Khalil Herbert, who will be backed up by Trayveon Williams and Kendall Milton.