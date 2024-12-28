Chase Brown Injury: Ruled out of Saturday's game

Brown won't return to Saturday's game against the Broncos due to a right ankle injury.

Brown had his right leg bent under him as he slid just before the goal line inside of the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter. He got to his feet but took only a few steps before falling back to the turf. After a few minutes, Brown made his way to the sideline but had a clear limp as he moved about before being ruled out. Khalil Herbert will man the backfield for the Bengals for the rest of overtime.