Chase Brown headshot

Chase Brown Injury: Ruled out of Saturday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 28, 2024 at 4:44pm

Brown won't return to Saturday's game against the Broncos due to a right ankle injury.

Brown had his right leg bent under him as he slid just before the goal line inside of the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter. He got to his feet but took only a few steps before falling back to the turf. After a few minutes, Brown made his way to the sideline but had a clear limp as he moved about before being ruled out. Khalil Herbert will man the backfield for the Bengals for the rest of overtime.

Chase Brown
Cincinnati Bengals
