Chase Brown Injury: Sits out walk-through practice

Brown (ankle) didn't participate Tuesday in the Bengals' walk-through practice, Jay Morrison of SI.com reports.

Brown is tending to what's believed to be a mild right high-ankle sprain, which he suffered late in this past Saturday's 30-24 overtime win over the Broncos. Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher said Monday that he's hopeful that Brown will be ready to play in Saturday's regular-season finale in Pittsburgh, but the running back may need to resume practicing in some fashion by Thursday in order for that to become a possibility. If Brown is forced to sit out the Week 18 contest, Khalil Herbert would likely serve as the Bengals' top option out of the backfield.