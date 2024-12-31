Chase Brown Injury: Sits out walk-through practice
Brown (ankle) didn't participate Tuesday in the Bengals' walk-through practice, Jay Morrison of SI.com reports.
Brown is tending to what's believed to be a mild right high-ankle sprain, which he suffered late in this past Saturday's 30-24 overtime win over the Broncos. Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher said Monday that he's hopeful that Brown will be ready to play in Saturday's regular-season finale in Pittsburgh, but the running back may need to resume practicing in some fashion by Thursday in order for that to become a possibility. If Brown is forced to sit out the Week 18 contest, Khalil Herbert would likely serve as the Bengals' top option out of the backfield.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now