Chase Brown Injury: Team hopeful he can play Saturday

With regard to the status of Brown (ankle) for this coming Saturday's game against the Steelers, Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher noted Monday that he's "hopeful' that the running back will be available, Ben Baby of ESPN reports.

Pitcher added that he believes that Brown, who sprained his ankle in this past Saturday's overtime win over the Broncos, is "going to work really hard to be out there for us." The 8-8 Bengals head into Week 18 still in contention for a playoff spot, so having Brown available would be a major boost to the team's offense in a must-win scenario. If, however, Brown is limited or out this weekend, Khalil Herbert would be in line for added opportunities versus Pittsburgh.