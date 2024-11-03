Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Chase Brown headshot

Chase Brown News: Capitalizes on lead-back role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 3, 2024

Brown rushed 27 for 120 yards and brought in all five targets for 37 yards and a touchdown in the Bengals' 41-27 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

With Zack Moss (neck) sidelined, Brown essentially had the Bengals' backfield to himself. The second-year back mustered career highs in both rush attempts and rushing yardage, and he recorded his second receiving touchdown of the campaign on an impressive one-yard catch in the back of the end zone late in the first quarter. Brown had already been trending toward the No. 1 back role -- Sunday marked his sixth straight game with double-digit carries -- and given the returns he provided against the Raiders, Brown should remain atop the ground attack irrespective of Moss's status for a Week 10 road matchup against the Ravens on Thursday night.

Chase Brown
Cincinnati Bengals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now