Chase Brown News: Capitalizes on lead-back role

Brown rushed 27 for 120 yards and brought in all five targets for 37 yards and a touchdown in the Bengals' 41-27 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

With Zack Moss (neck) sidelined, Brown essentially had the Bengals' backfield to himself. The second-year back mustered career highs in both rush attempts and rushing yardage, and he recorded his second receiving touchdown of the campaign on an impressive one-yard catch in the back of the end zone late in the first quarter. Brown had already been trending toward the No. 1 back role -- Sunday marked his sixth straight game with double-digit carries -- and given the returns he provided against the Raiders, Brown should remain atop the ground attack irrespective of Moss's status for a Week 10 road matchup against the Ravens on Thursday night.